Earnings results for Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Exicure, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Exicure in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 372.91%. The high price target for XCUR is $18.00 and the low price target for XCUR is $6.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Exicure does not currently pay a dividend. Exicure does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

In the past three months, Exicure insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.70% of the stock of Exicure is held by insiders. 44.15% of the stock of Exicure is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR



Earnings for Exicure are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.21) to ($0.41) per share. The P/E ratio of Exicure is -7.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Exicure is -7.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Exicure has a P/B Ratio of 2.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

