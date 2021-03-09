Earnings results for Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.88.

Analyst Opinion on Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Flexion Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 82.27%. The high price target for FLXN is $35.00 and the low price target for FLXN is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Flexion Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

In the past three months, Flexion Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $221,106.00 in company stock. Only 17.03% of the stock of Flexion Therapeutics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN



Earnings for Flexion Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.60) to ($1.60) per share. The P/E ratio of Flexion Therapeutics is -3.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Flexion Therapeutics is -3.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

