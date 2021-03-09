Earnings results for Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fortuna Silver Mines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.09, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.03%. The high price target for FSM is $11.35 and the low price target for FSM is $4.24. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fortuna Silver Mines has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.09, Fortuna Silver Mines has a forecasted upside of 39.0% from its current price of $6.54. Fortuna Silver Mines has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines does not currently pay a dividend. Fortuna Silver Mines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

In the past three months, Fortuna Silver Mines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.47% of the stock of Fortuna Silver Mines is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM



Earnings for Fortuna Silver Mines are expected to grow by 422.22% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Fortuna Silver Mines is 50.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.51. The P/E ratio of Fortuna Silver Mines is 50.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 25.54. Fortuna Silver Mines has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

