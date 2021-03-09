Earnings results for Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fossil Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 85.84%. The high price target for FOSL is $2.50 and the low price target for FOSL is $2.50. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Fossil Group has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.50, Fossil Group has a forecasted downside of 85.8% from its current price of $17.66. Fossil Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group does not currently pay a dividend. Fossil Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

In the past three months, Fossil Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.00% of the stock of Fossil Group is held by insiders. 83.08% of the stock of Fossil Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL



The P/E ratio of Fossil Group is -9.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fossil Group is -9.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fossil Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

