Earnings results for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15.

Analyst Opinion on Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Franchise Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.13%. The high price target for FRG is $40.00 and the low price target for FRG is $33.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Franchise Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.20, Franchise Group has a forecasted upside of 0.1% from its current price of $37.15. Franchise Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.24%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Franchise Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Franchise Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.35% next year. This indicates that Franchise Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

In the past three months, Franchise Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $26,457,150.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 46.00% of the stock of Franchise Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 43.32% of the stock of Franchise Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG



Earnings for Franchise Group are expected to grow by 0.37% in the coming year, from $2.70 to $2.71 per share. Franchise Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.78. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Franchise Group has a P/B Ratio of 5.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

