Earnings results for Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.31.

Analyst Opinion on Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Galera Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 59.03%. The high price target for GRTX is $21.00 and the low price target for GRTX is $15.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Galera Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Galera Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 59.0% from its current price of $10.69. Galera Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Galera Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)

In the past three months, Galera Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,290,000.00 in company stock. Only 19.30% of the stock of Galera Therapeutics is held by insiders. 75.41% of the stock of Galera Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX



Earnings for Galera Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.83) to ($2.45) per share. The P/E ratio of Galera Therapeutics is -3.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Galera Therapeutics is -3.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Galera Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

