Earnings results for Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

Analyst Opinion on Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gamida Cell in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 126.99%. The high price target for GMDA is $27.00 and the low price target for GMDA is $13.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell does not currently pay a dividend. Gamida Cell does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

In the past three months, Gamida Cell insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA



Earnings for Gamida Cell are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.29) to ($1.21) per share. The P/E ratio of Gamida Cell is -5.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gamida Cell is -5.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gamida Cell has a P/B Ratio of 5.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

