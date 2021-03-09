Earnings results for GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Analyst Opinion on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GDS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.06, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.77%. The high price target for GDS is $115.00 and the low price target for GDS is $70.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS does not currently pay a dividend. GDS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

In the past three months, GDS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 66.97% of the stock of GDS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS



Earnings for GDS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.51) to ($0.18) per share. The P/E ratio of GDS is -162.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GDS is -162.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GDS has a P/B Ratio of 6.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

