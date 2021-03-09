Earnings results for GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Analyst Opinion on GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GP Strategies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.49%. The high price target for GPX is $15.00 and the low price target for GPX is $15.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

GP Strategies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, GP Strategies has a forecasted upside of 1.5% from its current price of $14.78. GP Strategies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies does not currently pay a dividend. GP Strategies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX)

In the past three months, GP Strategies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.00% of the stock of GP Strategies is held by insiders. 66.90% of the stock of GP Strategies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX



Earnings for GP Strategies are expected to grow by 45.28% in the coming year, from $0.53 to $0.77 per share. The P/E ratio of GP Strategies is 31.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.49. The P/E ratio of GP Strategies is 31.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 44.91. GP Strategies has a PEG Ratio of 1.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. GP Strategies has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here