Earnings results for Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27.

Analyst Opinion on Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gracell Biotechnologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 66.91%. The high price target for GRCL is $40.00 and the low price target for GRCL is $30.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gracell Biotechnologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.50, Gracell Biotechnologies has a forecasted upside of 66.9% from its current price of $20.67. Gracell Biotechnologies has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies does not currently pay a dividend. Gracell Biotechnologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

In the past three months, Gracell Biotechnologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL



More latest stories: here