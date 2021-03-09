Earnings results for GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GreenSky in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.92, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 35.26%. The high price target for GSKY is $5.00 and the low price target for GSKY is $3.25. There are currently 4 sell ratings and 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

GreenSky has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.56, and is based on no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.92, GreenSky has a forecasted downside of 35.3% from its current price of $6.05. GreenSky has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

GreenSky does not currently pay a dividend. GreenSky does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, GreenSky insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.81% of the stock of GreenSky is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 35.53% of the stock of GreenSky is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for GreenSky are expected to grow by 177.78% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.25 per share. The P/E ratio of GreenSky is 121.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.24. The P/E ratio of GreenSky is 121.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.43. GreenSky has a PEG Ratio of 1.17. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

