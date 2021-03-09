Earnings results for Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.77.

Analyst Opinion on Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gritstone Oncology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 61.02%. The high price target for GRTS is $35.00 and the low price target for GRTS is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Gritstone Oncology has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.33, Gritstone Oncology has a forecasted upside of 61.0% from its current price of $13.87. Gritstone Oncology has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology does not currently pay a dividend. Gritstone Oncology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

In the past three months, Gritstone Oncology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $250,700.00 in company stock. 38.00% of the stock of Gritstone Oncology is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 58.98% of the stock of Gritstone Oncology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS



Earnings for Gritstone Oncology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.76) to ($1.83) per share. The P/E ratio of Gritstone Oncology is -4.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gritstone Oncology is -4.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gritstone Oncology has a P/B Ratio of 3.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

