Earnings results for Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.58.

Analyst Opinion on Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Harpoon Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 74.14%. The high price target for HARP is $38.00 and the low price target for HARP is $25.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Harpoon Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

In the past three months, Harpoon Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $22,244,936.00 in company stock. Only 34.90% of the stock of Harpoon Therapeutics is held by insiders. 79.03% of the stock of Harpoon Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP



Earnings for Harpoon Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.12) to ($2.15) per share. The P/E ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics is -8.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics is -8.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Harpoon Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

