Earnings results for H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.59.

H&R Block last released its earnings data on December 7th, 2020. The reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm earned $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. Its revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. H&R Block has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for H&R Block in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.57%. The high price target for HRB is $21.00 and the low price target for HRB is $17.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

H&R Block has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, H&R Block has a forecasted downside of 5.6% from its current price of $20.12. H&R Block has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.22%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. H&R Block has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of H&R Block is 123.81%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, H&R Block will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.31% next year. This indicates that H&R Block will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

In the past three months, H&R Block insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $49,816.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.74% of the stock of H&R Block is held by insiders. 89.34% of the stock of H&R Block is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB



Earnings for H&R Block are expected to decrease by -22.75% in the coming year, from $3.34 to $2.58 per share. The P/E ratio of H&R Block is 20.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.50. The P/E ratio of H&R Block is 20.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 44.91. H&R Block has a PEG Ratio of 0.39. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. H&R Block has a P/B Ratio of 54.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here