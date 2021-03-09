Earnings results for Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.6.

Analyst Opinion on Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Humanigen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 72.88%. The high price target for HGEN is $35.00 and the low price target for HGEN is $21.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Humanigen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.83, Humanigen has a forecasted upside of 72.9% from its current price of $16.10. Humanigen has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen does not currently pay a dividend. Humanigen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

In the past three months, Humanigen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,902,517.00 in company stock. 37.50% of the stock of Humanigen is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 30.18% of the stock of Humanigen is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN



Earnings for Humanigen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.13) to $4.10 per share.

