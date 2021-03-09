Earnings results for InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.57.

Analyst Opinion on InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for InspireMD in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.35, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 70.37%. The high price target for NSPR is $2.00 and the low price target for NSPR is $0.70. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD does not currently pay a dividend. InspireMD does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

In the past three months, InspireMD insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $99,994.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.56% of the stock of InspireMD is held by insiders. Only 2.53% of the stock of InspireMD is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR



Earnings for InspireMD are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.23) per share. The P/E ratio of InspireMD is -0.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of InspireMD is -0.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. InspireMD has a P/B Ratio of 0.54. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

