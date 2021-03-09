Earnings results for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Analyst Opinion on International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for International Money Express in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.75%. The high price target for IMXI is $22.00 and the low price target for IMXI is $13.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

International Money Express has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.17, International Money Express has a forecasted upside of 22.7% from its current price of $14.80. International Money Express has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express does not currently pay a dividend. International Money Express does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

In the past three months, International Money Express insiders have sold 9,176.49% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $21,748.00 in company stock and sold $2,017,452.00 in company stock. Only 32.40% of the stock of International Money Express is held by insiders. 65.82% of the stock of International Money Express is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI



Earnings for International Money Express are expected to grow by 13.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of International Money Express is 18.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.24. The P/E ratio of International Money Express is 18.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.43. International Money Express has a P/B Ratio of 10.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here