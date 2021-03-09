Earnings results for International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd is estimated to report earnings on 03/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for International Tower Hill Mines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 331.03%. The high price target for THM is $5.00 and the low price target for THM is $5.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

International Tower Hill Mines has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, International Tower Hill Mines has a forecasted upside of 331.0% from its current price of $1.16. International Tower Hill Mines has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

International Tower Hill Mines does not currently pay a dividend. International Tower Hill Mines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

In the past three months, International Tower Hill Mines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.32% of the stock of International Tower Hill Mines is held by insiders. 52.79% of the stock of International Tower Hill Mines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM



Earnings for International Tower Hill Mines are expected to remain at ($0.02) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of International Tower Hill Mines is -38.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of International Tower Hill Mines is -38.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. International Tower Hill Mines has a P/B Ratio of 3.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here