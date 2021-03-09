Earnings results for Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide Inc is estimated to report earnings on 03/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kronos Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.09%. The high price target for KRO is $15.00 and the low price target for KRO is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kronos Worldwide has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.33, Kronos Worldwide has a forecasted downside of 25.1% from its current price of $15.13. Kronos Worldwide has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.65%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Kronos Worldwide has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kronos Worldwide is 96.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Kronos Worldwide will have a dividend payout ratio of 100.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Kronos Worldwide may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

In the past three months, Kronos Worldwide insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.10% of the stock of Kronos Worldwide is held by insiders. Only 17.39% of the stock of Kronos Worldwide is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO



Earnings for Kronos Worldwide are expected to grow by 44.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $0.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Kronos Worldwide is 28.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.50. The P/E ratio of Kronos Worldwide is 28.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 25.56. Kronos Worldwide has a P/B Ratio of 2.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

