Earnings results for LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LendingClub in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.10, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.59%. The high price target for LC is $14.00 and the low price target for LC is $6.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

LendingClub has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 1 buy rating, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.10, LendingClub has a forecasted downside of 16.6% from its current price of $10.91. LendingClub has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub does not currently pay a dividend. LendingClub does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

In the past three months, LendingClub insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $390,012.00 in company stock. Only 4.48% of the stock of LendingClub is held by insiders. 80.19% of the stock of LendingClub is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LendingClub (NYSE:LC



Earnings for LendingClub are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.48) to ($0.17) per share. The P/E ratio of LendingClub is -4.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LendingClub is -4.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LendingClub has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

