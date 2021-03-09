Earnings results for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.57%. The high price target for LXRX is $13.00 and the low price target for LXRX is $6.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.40% of the stock of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 84.62% of the stock of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.11) to ($0.66) per share. The P/E ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is -6.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is -6.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 6.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

