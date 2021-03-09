Earnings results for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lindblad Expeditions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 60.26%. The high price target for LIND is $12.00 and the low price target for LIND is $5.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lindblad Expeditions has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.75, Lindblad Expeditions has a forecasted downside of 60.3% from its current price of $19.50. Lindblad Expeditions has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions does not currently pay a dividend. Lindblad Expeditions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

In the past three months, Lindblad Expeditions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 38.90% of the stock of Lindblad Expeditions is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 40.87% of the stock of Lindblad Expeditions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND



Earnings for Lindblad Expeditions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.91) to ($0.90) per share. The P/E ratio of Lindblad Expeditions is -13.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lindblad Expeditions is -13.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lindblad Expeditions has a P/B Ratio of 7.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here