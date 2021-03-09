Earnings results for Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

LIZHI INC. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Analyst Opinion on Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lizhi in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.96%. The high price target for LIZI is $9.00 and the low price target for LIZI is $9.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Lizhi does not currently pay a dividend. Lizhi does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

In the past three months, Lizhi insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.57% of the stock of Lizhi is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI



The P/E ratio of Lizhi is -6.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lizhi is -6.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

