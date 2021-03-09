Earnings results for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.98.

Analyst Opinion on Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lumos Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 134.67%. The high price target for LUMO is $51.00 and the low price target for LUMO is $12.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lumos Pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.00, Lumos Pharma has a forecasted upside of 134.7% from its current price of $13.21. Lumos Pharma has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Lumos Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

In the past three months, Lumos Pharma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,029,079.00 in company stock. Only 15.90% of the stock of Lumos Pharma is held by insiders. 43.79% of the stock of Lumos Pharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO



Earnings for Lumos Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.50) to ($3.83) per share. The P/E ratio of Lumos Pharma is -5.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lumos Pharma is -5.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lumos Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 0.69. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here