Earnings results for Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Materialise in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.40%. The high price target for MTLS is $38.00 and the low price target for MTLS is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Materialise has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.50, Materialise has a forecasted downside of 12.4% from its current price of $30.25. Materialise has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise does not currently pay a dividend. Materialise does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

In the past three months, Materialise insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 32.99% of the stock of Materialise is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS



Earnings for Materialise are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Materialise is -378.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Materialise is -378.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Materialise has a P/B Ratio of 9.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here