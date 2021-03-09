Earnings results for MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc is estimated to report earnings on 03/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Analyst Opinion on MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MeiraGTx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 126.49%. The high price target for MGTX is $45.00 and the low price target for MGTX is $20.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MeiraGTx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.00, MeiraGTx has a forecasted upside of 126.5% from its current price of $14.57. MeiraGTx has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx does not currently pay a dividend. MeiraGTx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

In the past three months, MeiraGTx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $815,250.00 in company stock. Only 16.50% of the stock of MeiraGTx is held by insiders. 56.40% of the stock of MeiraGTx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX



Earnings for MeiraGTx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.70) to ($2.37) per share. The P/E ratio of MeiraGTx is -10.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MeiraGTx is -10.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MeiraGTx has a P/B Ratio of 2.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

