Earnings results for Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06.

Mission Produce last released its quarterly earnings results on January 18th, 2021. The reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207 million. Mission Produce has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Mission Produce has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 10th, 2021. Mission Produce will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mission Produce in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.34%. The high price target for AVO is $19.00 and the low price target for AVO is $16.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce does not currently pay a dividend. Mission Produce does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

In the past three months, Mission Produce insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO



Earnings for Mission Produce are expected to grow by 19.44% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $0.86 per share.

