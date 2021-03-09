Earnings results for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.68.

MongoDB last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has generated ($2.36) earnings per share over the last year. MongoDB has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MongoDB in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $363.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.61%. The high price target for MDB is $500.00 and the low price target for MDB is $150.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MongoDB has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $363.43, MongoDB has a forecasted upside of 26.6% from its current price of $287.05. MongoDB has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB does not currently pay a dividend. MongoDB does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

In the past three months, MongoDB insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $55,905,713.00 in company stock. Only 16.28% of the stock of MongoDB is held by insiders. 87.36% of the stock of MongoDB is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB



Earnings for MongoDB are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.57) to ($4.17) per share. The P/E ratio of MongoDB is -65.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MongoDB is -65.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MongoDB has a P/B Ratio of 199.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

