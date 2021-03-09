Earnings results for Navistar International (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

Navistar International last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 16th, 2020. The reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. The business earned $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Its revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Navistar International has generated $0.10 earnings per share over the last year. Navistar International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Navistar International (NYSE:NAV)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Navistar International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.56, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.54%. The high price target for NAV is $44.50 and the low price target for NAV is $23.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Navistar International (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International does not currently pay a dividend. Navistar International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Navistar International (NYSE:NAV)

In the past three months, Navistar International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $197,900.00 in company stock. Only 18.20% of the stock of Navistar International is held by insiders. 77.91% of the stock of Navistar International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV



Earnings for Navistar International are expected to grow by 79.17% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $3.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Navistar International is -12.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

