Earnings results for NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NeoGames in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.15%. The high price target for NGMS is $40.00 and the low price target for NGMS is $27.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NeoGames has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.67, NeoGames has a forecasted upside of 11.2% from its current price of $28.49. NeoGames has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames does not currently pay a dividend. NeoGames does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

In the past three months, NeoGames insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS



Earnings for NeoGames are expected to grow by 51.85% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.41 per share.

