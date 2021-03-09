Earnings results for New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

New Frontier Health Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

New Frontier Health last announced its earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.28 million for the quarter. New Frontier Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. New Frontier Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New Frontier Health in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for New Frontier Health.

Dividend Strength: New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

New Frontier Health does not currently pay a dividend. New Frontier Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

In the past three months, New Frontier Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH



New Frontier Health has a P/B Ratio of 0.26. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

