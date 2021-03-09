Earnings results for Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25.

Analyst Opinion on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oak Street Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.76%. The high price target for OSH is $78.00 and the low price target for OSH is $52.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Oak Street Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.40, Oak Street Health has a forecasted upside of 25.8% from its current price of $52.80. Oak Street Health has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health does not currently pay a dividend. Oak Street Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

In the past three months, Oak Street Health insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $402,857,213.00 in company stock. Only 5.66% of the stock of Oak Street Health is held by insiders. 66.59% of the stock of Oak Street Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH



Earnings for Oak Street Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.63) to ($0.50) per share.

