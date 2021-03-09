Earnings results for Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Open Lending in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.92%. The high price target for LPRO is $55.00 and the low price target for LPRO is $30.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Open Lending has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.45, Open Lending has a forecasted upside of 19.9% from its current price of $32.90. Open Lending has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending does not currently pay a dividend. Open Lending does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

In the past three months, Open Lending insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $260,990,796.00 in company stock. Only 20.00% of the stock of Open Lending is held by insiders. Only 33.48% of the stock of Open Lending is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO



Earnings for Open Lending are expected to grow by 132.35% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.79 per share. Open Lending has a P/B Ratio of 50.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

