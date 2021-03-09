Earnings results for OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Analyst Opinion on OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OrthoPediatrics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.87%. The high price target for KIDS is $57.00 and the low price target for KIDS is $48.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OrthoPediatrics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.25, OrthoPediatrics has a forecasted upside of 15.9% from its current price of $46.82. OrthoPediatrics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics does not currently pay a dividend. OrthoPediatrics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

In the past three months, OrthoPediatrics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,762,620.00 in company stock. Only 33.60% of the stock of OrthoPediatrics is held by insiders. 71.74% of the stock of OrthoPediatrics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS



Earnings for OrthoPediatrics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.26) to ($0.63) per share. The P/E ratio of OrthoPediatrics is -32.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OrthoPediatrics is -32.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OrthoPediatrics has a P/B Ratio of 5.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here