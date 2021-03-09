Earnings results for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.22.

Analyst Opinion on Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Outset Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.17%. The high price target for OM is $60.00 and the low price target for OM is $52.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Outset Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.00, Outset Medical has a forecasted upside of 17.2% from its current price of $46.94. Outset Medical has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Outset Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

In the past three months, Outset Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $27,840,227.00 in company stock. 84.63% of the stock of Outset Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM



Earnings for Outset Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($9.61) to ($4.54) per share.

More latest stories: here