Earnings results for Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energia S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 03/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pampa Energía in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.16%. The high price target for PAM is $14.70 and the low price target for PAM is $7.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Pampa Energía has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.40, Pampa Energía has a forecasted downside of 14.2% from its current price of $13.28. Pampa Energía has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía does not currently pay a dividend. Pampa Energía does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

In the past three months, Pampa Energía insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.63% of the stock of Pampa Energía is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM



Earnings for Pampa Energía are expected to decrease by -65.42% in the coming year, from $3.73 to $1.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Pampa Energía is 7.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.50. The P/E ratio of Pampa Energía is 7.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.61. Pampa Energía has a PEG Ratio of 1.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Pampa Energía has a P/B Ratio of 0.37. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

