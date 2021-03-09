Earnings results for PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Analyst Opinion on PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PQ Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.10, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.73%. The high price target for PQG is $19.00 and the low price target for PQG is $11.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group does not currently pay a dividend. PQ Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

In the past three months, PQ Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.39% of the stock of PQ Group is held by insiders. 69.40% of the stock of PQ Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG



Earnings for PQ Group are expected to grow by 30.00% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.78 per share. The P/E ratio of PQ Group is 55.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.50. The P/E ratio of PQ Group is 55.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 25.56. PQ Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

