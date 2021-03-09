Earnings results for Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.36.

Analyst Opinion on Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Precision BioSciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 87.27%. The high price target for DTIL is $27.00 and the low price target for DTIL is $14.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences does not currently pay a dividend. Precision BioSciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

In the past three months, Precision BioSciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $709,226.00 in company stock. Only 14.30% of the stock of Precision BioSciences is held by insiders. 48.57% of the stock of Precision BioSciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL



Earnings for Precision BioSciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.21) to ($1.88) per share. The P/E ratio of Precision BioSciences is -5.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Precision BioSciences is -5.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Precision BioSciences has a P/B Ratio of 3.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

