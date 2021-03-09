Earnings results for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.63.

Analyst Opinion on Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Protagonist Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.90%. The high price target for PTGX is $53.00 and the low price target for PTGX is $27.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Protagonist Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.63, Protagonist Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 26.9% from its current price of $29.65. Protagonist Therapeutics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Protagonist Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

In the past three months, Protagonist Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $730,921.00 in company stock. Only 14.20% of the stock of Protagonist Therapeutics is held by insiders. 97.45% of the stock of Protagonist Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX



Earnings for Protagonist Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.94) to ($1.95) per share. The P/E ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics is -13.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics is -13.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Protagonist Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 10.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

