Earnings results for Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Qualtrics International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.59, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.99%. The high price target for XM is $61.00 and the low price target for XM is $44.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Qualtrics International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.59, Qualtrics International has a forecasted upside of 52.0% from its current price of $34.60. Qualtrics International has been the subject of 18 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International does not currently pay a dividend. Qualtrics International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

In the past three months, Qualtrics International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM



