Earnings results for Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-18.

Analyst Opinion on Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ra Medical Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 453.60%. The high price target for RMED is $50.00 and the low price target for RMED is $7.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Ra Medical Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

In the past three months, Ra Medical Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Ra Medical Systems is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED



Earnings for Ra Medical Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($19.25) to ($9.21) per share. The P/E ratio of Ra Medical Systems is -0.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ra Medical Systems is -0.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ra Medical Systems has a P/B Ratio of 0.09. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

