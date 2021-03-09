Earnings results for Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rekor Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 81.82%. The high price target for REKR is $26.00 and the low price target for REKR is $24.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rekor Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, Rekor Systems has a forecasted upside of 81.8% from its current price of $13.75. Rekor Systems has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Rekor Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

In the past three months, Rekor Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $106,500.00 in company stock. 35.70% of the stock of Rekor Systems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.27% of the stock of Rekor Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR



Earnings for Rekor Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.11) per share.

