Earnings results for REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

REV Group last released its quarterly earnings data on January 6th, 2021. The reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business earned $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.98 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. REV Group has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. REV Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 10th, 2021. REV Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for REV Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.10%. The high price target for REVG is $20.00 and the low price target for REVG is $5.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group does not currently pay a dividend. REV Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

In the past three months, REV Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $140,940.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of REV Group is held by insiders. 92.37% of the stock of REV Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of REV Group (NYSE:REVG



Earnings for REV Group are expected to grow by 57.14% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.99 per share. The P/E ratio of REV Group is -27.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of REV Group is -27.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. REV Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

