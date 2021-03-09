Earnings results for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.62.

Analyst Opinion on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.45%. The high price target for STSA is $7.00 and the low price target for STSA is $3.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

In the past three months, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.65% of the stock of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 56.37% of the stock of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA



Earnings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.49) to ($1.06) per share. The P/E ratio of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is -2.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is -2.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

