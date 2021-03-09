Earnings results for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seritage Growth Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.92%. The high price target for SRG is $16.00 and the low price target for SRG is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Seritage Growth Properties does not currently pay a dividend. Seritage Growth Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Seritage Growth Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.06% of the stock of Seritage Growth Properties is held by insiders. 84.60% of the stock of Seritage Growth Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Seritage Growth Properties is -8.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Seritage Growth Properties is -8.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Seritage Growth Properties has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

