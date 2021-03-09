Earnings results for Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.67.

Analyst Opinion on Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sierra Oncology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 89.96%. The high price target for SRRA is $29.00 and the low price target for SRRA is $27.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sierra Oncology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, Sierra Oncology has a forecasted upside of 90.0% from its current price of $14.74. Sierra Oncology has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology does not currently pay a dividend. Sierra Oncology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

In the past three months, Sierra Oncology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 67.68% of the stock of Sierra Oncology is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 62.32% of the stock of Sierra Oncology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA



Earnings for Sierra Oncology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($7.60) to ($5.65) per share. The P/E ratio of Sierra Oncology is -1.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sierra Oncology is -1.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sierra Oncology has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

