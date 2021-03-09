Earnings results for SINA (NASDAQ:SINA)

Sina Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.5300000000000002.

Analyst Opinion on SINA (NASDAQ:SINA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SINA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.74%. The high price target for SINA is $57.00 and the low price target for SINA is $57.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SINA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.00, SINA has a forecasted upside of 32.7% from its current price of $42.94. SINA has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SINA (NASDAQ:SINA)

SINA does not currently pay a dividend. SINA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SINA (NASDAQ:SINA)

In the past three months, SINA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.40% of the stock of SINA is held by insiders. 49.44% of the stock of SINA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA



Earnings for SINA are expected to grow by 338.46% in the coming year, from $0.26 to $1.14 per share. The P/E ratio of SINA is -29.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SINA is -29.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SINA has a P/B Ratio of 0.77. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

