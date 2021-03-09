Earnings results for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Skillz in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.97%. The high price target for SKLZ is $34.00 and the low price target for SKLZ is $27.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Skillz has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.33, Skillz has a forecasted upside of 20.0% from its current price of $24.45. Skillz has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz does not currently pay a dividend. Skillz does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

In the past three months, Skillz insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.77% of the stock of Skillz is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ



Earnings for Skillz are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.23) per share.

More latest stories: here