Earnings results for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sotera Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.65%. The high price target for SHC is $35.00 and the low price target for SHC is $31.00. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health does not currently pay a dividend. Sotera Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

In the past three months, Sotera Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC



Earnings for Sotera Health are expected to grow by 81.58% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.69 per share.

