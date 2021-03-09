Earnings results for Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25.

Sumo Logic last announced its earnings data on December 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm earned $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sumo Logic has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Sumo Logic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 10th, 2021. Sumo Logic will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sumo Logic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.65%. The high price target for SUMO is $34.00 and the low price target for SUMO is $24.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sumo Logic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.57, Sumo Logic has a forecasted upside of 15.6% from its current price of $25.57. Sumo Logic has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic does not currently pay a dividend. Sumo Logic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

In the past three months, Sumo Logic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.17% of the stock of Sumo Logic is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO



Earnings for Sumo Logic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.65) to ($1.11) per share.

